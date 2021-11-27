Jon Gosselin of ‘Jon & Kate Plus 8’ talks about his ‘excruciating’ poisonous spider bite.

Jon Gosselin, who appeared on “Jon & Kate Plus 8,” has spoken up about his ordeal after being bitten by a lethal brown recluse spider.

The incident occurred as he was resting in his Reading, Pennsylvania home and was awoken by “excruciating pain.”

“I was DJing in Philadelphia for the weekend and finally felt free.” It was my first weekend as a single person. “I was completely ready to meet new people and start over,” Gosselin told The Sun.

“However, after a night of music and pleasure, I awoke and attempted to stand up only to fall back into bed. “I was in tremendous discomfort.” Gosselin initially felt he was suffering from bad luck due to previous health issues he had suffered earlier in the year.

“The first thing that came to mind was, ‘What now?'” “It’s been a difficult year for me; my breakup was difficult, and then I got Covid, which was even worse,” he explained.

“It was strange because when I glanced at my leg, I noticed it was twice its normal size, and there was a red-looking blister with a wide red circle around it.” It appeared like a cigarette burn, but it was much higher.” Gosselin went to urgent care after realizing his wound wasn’t normal, and a doctor told him he’d been bitten by a dangerous brown recluse spider.

The former TLC reality star said that his leg was swollen severely. “I was in excruciating pain for days, and now the antibiotic is making me sick.” “I’m losing weight again,” he declared.

Gosselin understood he was lucky after the deadly bite after chatting with the doctor. “The doctor told me I was lucky to come in because if you don’t treat it right away, you could lose limbs or die from a bacterial infection,” he explained.

A bite from a brown recluse spider destroys cell membranes, causing fat, blood vessels, and skin to break down at the bite site.

Joint discomfort, convulsions, extreme pain, nausea, and other side effects are possible. If not treated immediately, it can lead to death and limb loss. Despite yet another setback in an already difficult year, Gosselin said he’s recuperating from the spider bite.

“After a week, it’s now healing, the swelling has gone down, and the agony is limited to the biting area rather than my entire leg,” he stated.

Gosselin phoned an exterminator after his bite to assure that he was safe.