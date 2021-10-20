John King, a CNN anchor, reveals he has multiple sclerosis and criticizes vaccine misinformation.

John King, a CNN anchor, disclosed on Wednesday that he had had multiple sclerosis for 13 years. Following the death of former Secretary of State Colin Powell on Monday, King made the announcement as a reaction to falsehoods regarding the COVID-19 vaccine that was distributed on some news channels.

King discussed the immunization during an interview with CNN’s “New Day” when he shared his health battle with viewers.

“I’m going to tell you a secret that I’ve never told anyone before,” King stated. “I’m afflicted with multiple sclerosis. As a result, I’m glad you’ve all been vaccinated.” Following the death of Powell, who was completely vaccinated against the virus, misinformation regarding the COVID-19 vaccination has propagated through media sites such as Fox News this week.

“I don’t understand why people who have been vaccinated wake up in the morning and voluntarily lie to obtain attention, to earn clickbait…

“I don’t get it,” King explained.

“The exact opposite is true. Yes, [Powell] was vaccinated, but he, like me, had a medical issue that weakened his immune system.” While the meds he takes help him manage his disease, they also damage his immune system, according to King.

“It’s numbing to lie about vaccine effectiveness,” he said.

While King acknowledged that people are free to express their thoughts and hold conflicting political beliefs, he stressed that the truth be shared.

“We’re coming close to the moment where COVID will have wiped out Denver’s population by Thanksgiving dinner.”

“Isn’t that huge enough to jolt us into putting our politics aside and debating these fundamental issues?”

But let us dispute them on the basis of facts. The globe is spherical. Trump was defeated. Vaccines are effective, according to King.

“Lying about an American hero crossed the line for me, and lying about vaccines is plain reckless.”

The 2020 presidential election took a toll on King, who is notorious for standing for hours at the “magic wall” throughout elections.

“I hope no one noticed,” King added, “because ‘Election Week in America’ was definitely one of my worst weeks last year.” “It was quite difficult for me to function.” Despite the fact that the longstanding CNN anchor dislikes talking about himself, he believed it was necessary to share his tale for individuals who may be hesitant to acquire the COVID-19 vaccine due to the spread of disinformation.