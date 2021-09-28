Joe Biden wants to provide universal pre-kindergarten and community college to all Americans.

The measures affecting education may prove to be the most important portions of President Biden’s $3.5 trillion infrastructure program as Congressional Democrats try to find a middle ground on the bill’s price tag.

All Americans would be entitled to two years of free pre-kindergarten and two years of free community college under the measure, though states would have to opt-in and cover approximately 20% of the expenses. The law would be able to cover the program’s costs for the next five years. Millions of families will be eligible for childcare subsidies as a result of the provisions, and low-income students would receive greater financial aid.

The Biden plan aims to improve education from pre-kindergarten to college. https://t.co/DDFg8JAiXS

Jessica Thompson, associate vice president of the Institute for College Access and Success, an education nonprofit, stated, “We haven’t done anything like that in my memory.” “It’s a fantasy.”

Republicans have reacted angrily to the proposals, claiming that free community college will mainly benefit students from wealthy families. Rep. Virginia Fox, R-North Carolina, said the government shouldn’t “throw money at a problem and call it a solution.”

A community college is attended by around one out of every four college students.

Free community college, according to Anthony Carnavale, director of the Georgetown Center on Education and the Workforce, is important to enhance the workforce.

“Two years of community college pays off,” he explained. “In general, for every year of college completed, we see an 8% wage gain per year. So, on average, if you go to a two-year college, you can expect a significant pay gain over your lifetime.”

Biden’s community college proposal, according to Aaron Rasmussen, co-founder of Masterclass and CEO of Outlier.org, is “an enormous opportunity in front of us.”

The education provisions would cost $761 billion, accounting for 20% of the overall package. The initiatives are designed to help all students get a better education and get a degree that will lead to a better-paying career.

According to Denise Forte of Education Trust, the law has the potential to favorably impact many communities, but its success will be determined by state adoption.

“Even though there is a considerable return, some states may see the barrier as too high,” she added.

By Oct. 1, Democrats aim to have passed the reconciliation bill.