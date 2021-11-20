Joe Biden Quotes: The President’s Best Sayings On His 79th Birthday

While President Joe Biden will have enough to celebrate following the passage of the $1.2 trillion infrastructure plan, many people continue to commend him for his compassion and willingness to help others.

Beginning in 2009, he served as Vice President under former President Barack Obama until his inauguration earlier this year. The comments of Biden are still resonating with the American people.

International Business Times has selected some of Biden’s best quotes from Brainy Quote and Gracious Quotes in honor of the 79th president’s birthday.

1. “Failure is unavoidable at some time in your life, but giving up is unforgivable.”

2. “True bravery is when you know you have a slim chance of winning but keep fighting nevertheless.”

3. “Our future cannot rely solely on the government.” The final solutions are found in the attitudes and actions of the people of the United States.” 4. “Because love is stronger than hate.” Fear has less power than hope. Darkness is weaker than light. This is our chance. This is our goal.” 5. “The power to forget is the greatest gift – the ability to forget the bad and focus on the good.” 6. “Now is the time to choose love over hate, hope over fear, and truth over falsehood.” Together, we’ll triumph over this dark moment in American history.” 7. “No significant societal transformation occurs solely as a result of government intervention.” It’s because a country’s conscience, civil society, rises up and demands – demands – demands reform.” “If fear is the problem, knowledge is the solution.” Each side must be willing to strive to comprehend the other’s problems.” 9. “Thanks to the American people, we’ll be fine.” They have more determination, courage, and grit than you can fathom.” 10. “Any enemy can’t comprehend how much stronger and more determined the American people are.” 11. “Corruption prevention is more than just good governance. It’s a matter of self-defense. It’s a matter of patriotism.” 12. “Let us begin – you and I together, one nation, under God – united in our love for America and united in our love for one other – with passion and purpose.”