Joe Biden is being urged by top Democrats to cancel $50,000 in student debt per person.

President Joe Biden was encouraged by prominent Democrats on Tuesday to extend the federal student loan payment and interest accumulation moratorium beyond the Sept. 30 deadline, as well as to cancel up to $50,000 in federal student loans per borrower.

Former President Donald Trump signed an order in March 2020 to put a stop to loan payments and interest accrual for the roughly 43 million Americans who have federal student debt. Biden has taken two such stops since becoming office.

Senator Elizabeth Warren, D-Massachusetts, and Rep. Ayanna Pressley, D-Massachusetts, both asked Biden to help alleviate part of the $1.7 trillion in student debt.

Due to the outbreak, Biden called on Congress to forgive $10,000 in student loans during his 2020 presidential campaign.

Pressley told reporters, “We encourage the president to act with urgency; failure to act would be unconscionable and would jeopardize our economic recovery.”

When challenged about removing $50,000 in student debt during a CNN town hall in February, Biden said, “I will not make it happen.” Biden has indicated that “forgiving up to $50,000 per person in debt could assist higher earners who got advanced degrees,” according to CNBC.

According to a recent survey by Student Debt Crisis, 75% of borrowers believe the payment delay is crucial to their financial well-being.

#BREAKING: Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) has called on President Biden to extend the payment moratorium on student loans and eliminate up to $50,000 in debt per borrower. pic.twitter.com/wwAjLKz1Or

Biden may forgive federal debt without Congress’s consent, according to Schumer, Warren, and Pressley. In February, Biden claimed at a CNN town hall that he was “willing to write off the $10,000 debt but not the $50 [thousand]debt because I don’t think I have the right to do it.”

“Along with Senator Warren, I believe that the Biden Administration should go even further and erase up to $50,000 in student loan debt per borrower,” Schumer said on the Senate floor. President Biden could offer tens of millions of borrowers a fresh start with a stroke of his pen.”

In June, Biden announced the cancellation of up to $1.5 billion in student debt for victims of fraud universities such as ITT Technical Institute.