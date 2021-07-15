Jessica Howard, a survivor of Larry Nassar’s sexual abuse, blasts the FBI for their “fumbled” investigation.

The FBI is under fire following the release of a new study by the Department of Justice, which revealed that the bureau originally overlooked sexual assault charges against former USA Gymnastics national team doctor Larry Nassar and then attempted to cover up its mistakes.

The FBI neglected to investigate serious charges made against Nassar, according to the 119-page DOJ report. Nassar’s misbehavior was reported to the FBI in Indianapolis by multiple gymnasts in 2015.

It took eight months for the agency to take action against the doctor. The FBI offices in Indianapolis, Los Angeles, Detroit, and Portland, Maine, according to the DOJ study, demonstrated “very poor judgment,” allowing Nassar to continue his sexual abuse.

Former Team USA gymnast Jessica Howard, who was one of the women Nassar sexually molested, criticized the FBI on Thursday for failing to adequately investigate the doctor’s early complaints.

During an appearance on CBS This Morning, Howard stated, “I guess I’ve come to assume that nothing will be done, but again, you’re talking about the FBI — the FBI is one of the most trusted agencies in our society.”

“It’s not only that they messed up, that they fumbled around and botched up; they’ve had an impact on the lives of at least 70 to 120 young girls.”

Two FBI officers lied to cover up their blunders, according to the study. While one of the agents has since resigned, the agency has announced that the other agent, who is no longer a supervisor, is the subject of an internal investigation.

“It’s incredible how big it is,” Howard added. “However, it isn’t because of human error. People are turning away. The problem is that people aren’t paying attention. It is people who choose not to act. And that, to me, is the most abhorrent, abhorrent thing to treat a child.”

Nassar has been accused of sexual abuse by over 330 women and girls. The doctor was ultimately sentenced to a de facto life sentence, which included 40 to 175 years in prison for sexually assaulting youngsters and 60 years in prison for child pornography.