Jerome Adams, a former surgeon general, criticizes the CDC’s mask guidelines. Concerns about the Delta Variant

Former Surgeon General Jerome Adams opposes the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s proposed eased mask recommendations (CDC).

On Saturday, Adams turned to Twitter to discuss the CDC’s decision to eliminate the mask requirements for vaccinated people, citing concerns that the Delta variation will lead to an increase in COVID-19 cases.

“Instead of suggesting to vax it OR mask it, the growing data implies that the CDC should advise to vax it AND mask it in areas with [increasing]cases and positivity—at least until the numbers drop again. The CDC’s message was well-intentioned, but it was misconstrued, sent too soon, and was incorrect. “Let’s repair it,” he wrote on Twitter.

Adams also discussed how he and Dr. Anthony Fauci had made mistakes in the past while recommending masks.

“Last year, Tony Fauci and I famously, and incorrectly, counseled against wearing masks. At the time, I thought it was the finest decision, but I now regret it. In the face of the delta variation, I’m concerned that the CDC made a similarly premature, misconstrued, and nonetheless dangerous decision on masking,” he tweeted.

Adams argued that now is the moment to learn from past mistakes and apply what has been learned to go forward. He wrote, “The reaction to stating both my (in the past) and the CDC’s (now) rhetoric was wrong is exactly why people and institutions are so unwilling to confess being wrong.”

“Science and scientists (as well as individuals) are frequently wrong. You improve as a result of what you’ve learned. Science isn’t a destination; it’s a journey.”

Adams’ remarks follow current Surgeon General Vivek Murthy’s defense of the CDC in the wake of criticism over the CDC’s new eased mask rules.

“I believe the CDC’s guidance on masks was intended to give flexibility to individuals and localities, recognizing that as we move into a more local and regional response based on people’s vaccination rates and communities, guidance on what to do with mitigation measures like masks will also be tailored locally,” he said.

Murthy feels that the additional flexibility will allow governments to make their own decisions about vaccinated and unvaccinated people.