James Marsden is a British actor who has starred in 5 Interesting Facts About ‘Boss Baby 2′ Actor.

Thanks to films like “Enchanted,” “X-Men,” and “Hairspray,” James Marsden has become a household figure. With a long list of performing gigs under his belt, including the upcoming sequel to “Disenchanted,” the actor will have enough to celebrate on his 48th birthday on Saturday.

Despite his years in the spotlight, people still don’t know everything there is to know about Marsden. Here are five fun facts about the star of “The Boss Baby: Family Business.”

He was the model for his “Dead To Me” character.

Mardsen’s real-life demeanor was the basis for his character Ben, according to Netflix series producer Liz Feldman in an interview with Entertainment Weekly.

“The truth is that [James] is Ben’s motivation. Because James Marsden is a darling in real life. She went on to say, “He is just a beautiful human being.”

Mardsen played a cruel character named Steve in Season 1 of the show, who was the polar opposite of his twin brother Ben.

“I felt Ben and James should be considerably closer. James is not an alcoholic, whereas Ben is. But Ben, like James, is a nice man in his heart and soul,” Feldman remarked.

“I felt it’d be intriguing to see him play someone who is more like himself. “I simply wanted to lean into James as his dorkier, wholesome side, and he was the inspiration for that.”

Marsden seems unconcerned about his good looks.

Marsden has been hailed for his excellent looks and dapper red carpet wardrobe throughout his career, but the actor has previously said that he does not see himself the same way others do.

In an interview with Los Angeles Confidential magazine, he noted, “My main difficulty was I never thought of myself as the cool guy because I wasn’t that person in high school.” “Instead of James Bond, I regard myself as James Bond’s goofy younger brother.”

He Had An Audition For A Part In “Primal Fear”

Mardsen tried out for the role of Aaron Stampler in the 1996 film, but Edward Norton beat him out. Norton was nominated for an Academy Award for best supporting actor and won a Golden Globe for best supporting actor in a motion picture for his work in the film.

Marsden Passed Up A Part In “Magic Mike”

Marsden revealed during an interview on “The Late Late Show with James Corden” that he turned down an offer to be in the 2012 film “Magic Mike.”

