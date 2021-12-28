It’s possible that you’ll need an accountability partner to help you achieve your financial objectives.

Setting financial and personal objectives for 2022 is not too late. People frequently create objectives in January, only to have them fall apart by March 15 or mid-year.

This happens frequently. It happens so frequently that there are a plethora of tips, methods, and lists available to assist people in achieving their short- and long-term objectives. Here are some helpful hints to help you get back on track with your objectives: If you aren’t meeting your objectives, don’t be too hard on yourself. Goals may need to be adjusted over time to better suit your stage of life.

Something is always preferable to nothing. It’s fine if you fall off the wagon every now and then. Return to your previous position. If it doesn’t work, find a companion who will hold you accountable.

Judy Heft is the CEO and founder of Judith Heft & Associates, a financial and lifestyle concierge firm that has been helping customers stay financially organized for over 25 years. “How to Be Smart, Successful, and Organized with Your Money” is her book. Visit www.judithheft.com for additional details.