It’s not about how much money you make; it’s about how much money you don’t lose.

I will not allow any of my clients to invest in bitcoin.

I’m not convinced that cyber currency works. I’m concerned about bitcoin’s negative impact on the environment. I also dislike the fact that bitcoin may be used to facilitate cyber ransom, drug trafficking, terrorism, and slavery.

And I’m well aware that investing in bitcoin could result in significant losses for my clients.

You’ve only known an express ride straight to the top if you invested in bitcoin in the previous 12 months. Bitcoin rose from $10,000 per coin to $60,000 in a year, then plummeted to $30,000 before rallying to a recent high of $65,000.

However, I recall when bitcoin initially gained popularity in 2018. Bitcoin reached a high of $20,000 before plummeting to $4,000 a few months later, resulting in an 80% loss for latecomers who bought at the height.

If you avoid major losses when investing, the gains will take care of themselves. An investment that returns 100% in the first year but loses 50% in the second year puts you right back where you started. If you make a 7 percent gain in the first year and another 7 percent in the second year, you’ll be 15 percent ahead.

While 7% returns may appear insignificant, when applied regularly, they mean that your investments will double every ten years.

That means $100,000 will double to $200,000 in ten years, $400,000 in twenty years, and $800,000 in thirty.

If you started with a risky investment and lost half your money right away, it may take you ten years to break even, and your assets would be worth only $400,000 after 30 years. You lost $400,000 in future riches because of the first $50,000 loss.

What I’ve Learned About Investing (And Paid For It)

When I was in my early twenties and learning to invest with my Morgan Stanley employee account, I set some ground rules for myself. I would never invest more than 10% of my portfolio in any single position and would only invest $1,000 at a time.

I was earning a nice salary, so losing money on my trip to school would not have a negative impact on my style of living. Some investments did well, while others lost half their value and fell to zero.

I considered the money I lost to be the cost of tuition. I was learning what made a company truly valuable and how to build a healthy portfolio.

Those early losses served as the foundation for my investment understanding. The more I learnt, the more criteria I devised for individual assets and my overall portfolio.

