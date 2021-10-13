Is Your Shampoo And Makeup Killing You? The Most Up-to-Date Phthalate Research.

According to a new study, common consumer items created with synthetic chemicals known as phthalates may contribute to the untimely deaths of thousands of adults aged 55 to 64 each year.

The study, which was published in the peer-reviewed journal Environmental Pollution, discovered a link between phthalates-containing products like food storage containers, shampoo, makeup, perfume, and even children’s toys and 91,000 to 107,000 premature deaths in this age group in the United States each year.

It was estimated that these deaths cost the United States up to $47 billion in lost economic productivity per year.

People with high levels of phthalates had an increased chance of mortality from any cause, but mainly heart disease, according to the study.

According to CNN, phthalates have been linked to reproductive disorders, childhood obesity, asthma, cardiovascular problems, and cancer in previous research.

Dr. Leonardo Trasande, principal author of the study and a professor of pediatrics, environmental medicine, and population health at New York University Langone Health, told CNN, “These chemicals have a rap sheet.”

“And the truth is that when you look at the overall body of information, it creates a terrifying pattern of concern,” he continued.

According to CNN, researchers measured urine concentrations in more than 5,000 study participants aged 55 to 64 and compared them to the risk of early mortality over a 10-year period using a control for preexisting diseases.

According to Trasande, avoiding plastics and never putting plastic containers in the microwave or dishwasher “where the heat can break down the linings so they might be absorbed more readily” are two of his recommendations. “Cooking at home and decreasing your consumption of processed foods can also help lower the quantities of chemical exposures you come into touch with,” he added. “Much of the content inside Trasande et al’s latest report is manifestly wrong,” the American Chemistry Council’s Senior Director of chemical goods and technologies, Eileen Conneely, said CNN in a statement. “Studies like these overlook or downplay the existence of science-based, authoritative conclusions about the safety of high molecular weight phthalates,” Conneely added.

“I’m never going to tell you this is a definitive research,” Trasande insisted. It’s merely a picture in time, and it can only show a link.”