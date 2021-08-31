Is Your Car On The List? These Cities Had The Most Vehicles Stolen During The Pandemic.

According to a new research released by the National Insurance Crime Bureau, car thefts have increased across the country during the pandemic.

According to the research, one vehicle was stolen every 36 seconds in 2020, resulting in a total of 880,595 car thefts across the country, up from 794,019 in 2019.

According to the NICB research, the region of the country with the greatest rate of vehicle theft in 2020 was Washington, D.C.

Colorado, California, Missouri, and New Mexico were among the states with the highest incidences of auto theft in 2020. Oregon, Oklahoma, Washington, Nevada, and Kansas lagged these states.

Car thefts in Colorado climbed from 21,299 in 2019 to 29,169 in 2020, with 7,000 more automobiles stolen in Denver.

During the pandemic, California saw a large amount of vehicles stolen, with 187,094 overall auto thefts in the state last year. In 2020, Texas had 93,521 car thefts, whereas Florida, which did not make the NICB’s list, had 44,940 vehicle thefts.

According to the group, California, Texas, and Florida account for 37% of all auto thefts in the United States.

Bakersfield, California, topped the list with the most cars taken, followed by Yuba City, California, Denver, Odessa, Texas, and San Francisco, according to the NICB report.

“Auto thefts increased dramatically in 2020 compared to 2019, owing in part to the pandemic, an economic slowdown, law enforcement reconfiguration, depleted social and schooling programs, and, in far too many cases, owner complacency,” stated David Glawe, president and CEO of the NICB.

To protect against auto theft, the NICB suggests employing common sense.

Taking precautions like taking the keys out of the ignition, locking doors and windows, and parking in well-lit places will help to prevent auto theft. Vehicles should also include visible and audible warning systems, as well as immobilization and tracking equipment, according to the organization.

“A car is, for many individuals, the second-largest purchase they will ever make, second only to a home. As a result, no matter where you reside, it’s critical to take simple precautions to protect your investment, such as locking your car and taking your keys,” Glawe noted.