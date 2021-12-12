Is There a Winner in Saturday’s Powerball? Winning Numbers For The 11th Of December, As Well As The Jackpot For Monday

Following Saturday night’s Powerball drawing, there were no grand prizes or second-place prizes. The prize was worth an estimated $307 million, or $224.7 million in cash.

The numbers 3, 25, 44, 53, and 64 were picked as the winning lotto numbers on December 11th. The Powerball draw resulted in a 9 and a 2X Power Play.

The jackpot will rise to an estimated $320 million on Monday night, with a cash payout of $232.1 million, after the previous prize went unclaimed. Since early October, when a California man won a roughly $700 million jackpot, there hasn’t been a grand-prize winner.

Despite the fact that there was no big prize winner in Saturday night’s lottery drawing, one player became an instant millionaire.

A gamer from Michigan won a $1 million prize after hitting the Match 5. The player would have earned $2 million if they had hit Match 5 with the 2X Power Play purchase.

Several other players received minor monetary awards. Fifteen players matched four white ball numbers and the red Powerball, bringing their total prizes to $50,000 for the night.

Meanwhile, thanks to a Power Play buy, four players hit the Match 4 and the red Powerball, winning $100,000. The remaining rewards for the night ranged from $4 to $200.

A player must match the six numbers on their ticket to the drawn six-number combination to win the jackpot. For the white balls, five numbers from 1 to 69 must be chosen, and for the red Powerball, a number from 1 to 26 must be chosen.

The Powerball is a $2 per play lottery. The Powerball jackpot has a 1 in 292.2 million chance of being won.