Is There a Winner in Saturday’s Powerball? The Winning Numbers for November 13th, as well as the Jackpot for Monday.

Following Saturday night’s Powerball drawing, which was worth an estimated $173 million with a cash value of $125 million, there were no winners or second-place rewards.

On Saturday, November 13th, the winning lottery numbers were 8, 15, 26, 35, 45. With a Power Play 3X, the Powerball number was 9.

The next drawing will take place Monday night because no one has claimed the most recent jackpot. The jackpot is expected to climb to $180 million, with a $130.1 million cash prize.

Despite the fact that there were no big prize winners in the Saturday lottery drawing, there were several minor rewards.

Four of the ten players were matched.