Is There A Powerball Winner? Winning Numbers for the 6th of November, as well as the New Jackpot for Monday.

The Powerball jackpot will continue to increase after no one won the estimated $146 million jackpot on Saturday night, with a cash value of $104.2 million.

The jackpot will rise to an estimated $151 million with a $109.1 million cash option in the next drawing, which will be held on Monday.

On Saturday, Nov. 6, the winning lottery numbers were 8, 30, 48, 57, 64, with a red Powerball of 9. It was a 2X Power Play.

Despite the fact that there were no grand prize winners, two participants became millionaires overnight. A Florida player and a Washington player both hit the Match 5 with the 2X Power Play and won $2 million.

There were 13 players who won $10,000 by matching the Match 4 with the red Powerball. Meanwhile, seven players won $20,000 after hitting Match 4 plus the red Powerball with the 2X Power Play.

The remaining winners from the night ranged from $4 to $200.

The newest Powerball drawing comes after a player in New York won $1 million after purchasing a ticket from a supermarket.

A player from West Islip purchased a ticket for the estimated $132 million prize at a local Stop & Shop on Wednesday night.

After matching five numbers from the six-number combination drawn in the drawing, the player received the second place reward. Powerball winners have the option of receiving their winnings as a lump sum payment or as an annuity.

With the exception of Alabama, Alaska, Hawaii, Mississippi, Nevada, and Utah, Powerball is played in every state. A $2 Powerball ticket is available.