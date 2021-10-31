Is There A Powerball Winner? Winning Numbers For The 30th Of October, As Well As The New Jackpot For Monday

There were no grand prize winners in Saturday’s Powerball drawing, despite the fact that the jackpot had risen to an estimated $123 million.

On Saturday night, the winning lotto numbers were 5, 23, 28, 43, 56, with a red Powerball pull of 19. It was a 2X PowerPlay. There were no winners of the $116 million prize, but one player became a millionaire overnight.

A player from Texas won $2 million after hitting the Match 5 with the 2X Power Play in the most recent Powerball drawing. A $1 million prize would have been awarded to players who matched only five digits.

A total of 16 players won $50,000 after matching four numbers plus the Powerball. Seven players earned $100,000 apiece after winning the Match 4 + Powerball with the 2X PowerPlay. Prizes ranged from $4 to $200 for the other players.

On Saturday, the prize was projected to be worth $116 million, with a $81.4 million cash option. On Monday, the next Powerball drawing will be held, with a prize pool of $123 million and a cash value of $87.8 million.

Following the Oct. 5 drawing, in which a player from California won the $699 million grand prize, the jackpot has gone unclaimed. It was the seventh-largest lottery jackpot ever won in the United States.

A player must match the six numbers on their ticket to the drawn six-number combination to win the jackpot.

With the exception of Alabama, Alaska, Hawaii, Mississippi, Nevada, and Utah, Powerball is played in every state.

A lottery ticket will set you back $2. The Powerball jackpot has a 1 in 292.2 million chance of being won.