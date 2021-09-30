Is There A Powerball Winner? Winning Numbers for the 29th of September, as well as the new jackpot for Saturday.

The projected $570 million jackpot with a cash value of $410.1 million did not have a grand prize winner in the Powerball drawing on Wednesday night. However, as the prize grew to an estimated $620 million, there were plenty of other winners.

On Saturday night, the winning lotto numbers were 2, 7, 11, 17, 32, with a red Powerball pull of 11. 3X was the PowerPlay.

On Saturday, the next Powerball drawing will take place. The jackpot is expected to reach $620 million, with a cash option of $446 million.

While there were no top prize winners in the most recent drawing, numerous people became billionaires overnight.

A player from California, Florida, New York, Indiana, and Wisconsin each won $1 million after hitting the Match 5. However, a player from Michigan, Ohio, and Oklahoma won $2 million after matching five numbers with the 3X Power Play.

The Wednesday Powerball drawing also yielded a number of lesser cash prizes. There were 77 players who earned $50,000 each after hitting the Match 4 plus red Powerball. Meanwhile, 19 players won $150,000 after hitting the Match 4 plus red Powerball with a 3X Power Play.

The remaining cash prizes from the most recent lottery drawing ranged from $4 to $300.

If someone wins the $620 million Powerball jackpot this weekend, it will be the fifth-largest in Powerball history and the tenth-largest in US lottery history.

If you win the Powerball jackpot, you can choose between a one-time lump sum payment or an annuity. Winners who choose the annuity receive a single payment right away, followed by 29 annual payments that rise by 5% each year.

Powerball is a lottery game that is played in 45 states, as well as Washington, D.C., the US Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico.