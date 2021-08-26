Is There A Powerball Winner? Winning Numbers For The 25th Of August, As Well As The New Jackpot For Saturday

There were no big prize winners in the Powerball drawing on Wednesday, but there were plenty of smaller prizes won as the unclaimed jackpot rose to an estimated $322 million.

The winning lottery numbers were 27, 39, 54, 56, 59, with a red Powerball drawing of 24 on Wednesday night. 3X was the PowerPlay.

There were no players who became immediate millionaires, and there were no grand prize winners of the $304 million jackpot.

The players who hit the Match 5 would have each won $1 million. Players who hit the Match 5 with the 3X Power Play, on the other hand, would have won $2 million.

A total of eight players won $50,000 apiece after hitting the Match 4 plus red Powerball. Four players, however, earned $150,000 after hitting the Match 4 plus red Powerball with the 3X Power Play. The night’s other prizes ranged from $4 to $300.

The unclaimed jackpot was estimated to be worth $304 million on Wednesday, with a cash option of $222.7 million. The Powerball jackpot on Saturday is expected to be worth $322 million, with a cash value of $235.4 million.

Powerball is available in 45 states, as well as Washington, D.C., the US Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico.