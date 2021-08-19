Is There A Powerball Winner? Winning Numbers For The 18th Of August, As Well As The New Jackpot For Saturday

The $274 million jackpot was not won in the Wednesday Powerball drawing, but there were a few instant millionaires as a result of the night.

On Wednesday, Aug. 18, the winning lottery numbers were 35, 36, 51, 55, 61, with a red Powerball of 26. It was a 2X Power Play.

Despite the fact that no one won the $274 million prize, three players became millionaires overnight. A gamer from Massachusetts and another from West Virginia each won $1 million after hitting the Match 5.

Meanwhile, a Connecticut player won $2 million after hitting the Match 5 with the 2X Power Play.

There were 13 players who won $50,000 after hitting the Match 4 plus red Powerball. Only four players, however, struck the Match 4 plus red Powerball with the 2X Power Play, winning $100,000.

Prizes ranged from $4 to $200 for other players on the night.

Because no one claimed the $274 million jackpot with a $197.7 million cash option, the Saturday, Aug. 21, draw is expected to be worth $290 million with a cash option of $209.2 million.

If you win the Powerball jackpot, you can choose between a one-time lump-sum payout or an annuity payment. Players who pick the annuity will receive one payment right away, followed by 29 installments over the next 29 months. Every year, each payment would grow by 5%.

Washington, D.C., the US Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico are among the 45 states where Powerball can be played.