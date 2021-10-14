Is There A Powerball Winner? Winning Numbers for the 13th of October, as well as the new jackpot for Saturday.

The estimated $50 million jackpot with a cash value of $34.9 million did not have a grand prize winner in the Powerball drawing on Wednesday night. However, as the prize swelled to an estimated $60 million, there were plenty of other winners.

On Wednesday night, the winning lotto numbers were 23, 29, 47, 59, 60, with a red Powerball pull of 15. It was a 2X PowerPlay.

On Saturday, the next Powerball drawing will take place. The jackpot is expected to exceed $60 million, with a cash option of $41.8 million.

Despite the fact that there was no grand prize winner in the most recent drawing, one player became an instant billionaire.

A player from North Dakota won $1 million after matching five numbers. However, the player would have won $2 million if they had hit the Match 5 with the 2X Power Play.

The Wednesday Powerball drawing also yielded a few lesser cash winners.

Six players won $50,000 each after hitting the Match 4 plus red Powerball. None of those players had four numbers plus the Powerball with the 2X Power Play and thus missed out on a $100,000 prize.

Lottery jackpot winners can choose between a one-time lump sum payment or an annuity to receive their prize. Winners who choose the annuity receive a single payment right away, followed by 29 annual payments that rise by 5% each year.

Powerball is a lottery game that is played in 45 states, including Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands.