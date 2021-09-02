Is There A Powerball Winner? Winning Numbers For September 1st, As Well As The New Jackpot For Saturday

The Powerball drawing on Wednesday night produced no winners for the jackpot, which was estimated to be worth $347 million at the time.

The jackpot will climb to an estimated $367 million, or a $265.4 million cash option, in the next drawing on Saturday.

On Wednesday, Sept. 1, the winning lottery numbers were 10, 20, 29, 48, 51, with a red Powerball of 17. It was a 2X Power Play.

There were no big prize winners, and no instant millionaires, as a result of the most recent Powerball drawing.

Players who hit the Match 5 would have won a million dollars. Players who hit the Match 5 with the 2X Power Play, on the other hand, would have received a jackpot of $2 million.

Despite the paucity of million-dollar awards, the Wednesday night drawing yielded a large number of smaller cash prizes.

16 players won $50,000 apiece after hitting the Match 4 plus red Powerball. However, five players won $100,000 after hitting the Match 4 plus red Powerball with the 2X Power Play. The remaining winners from the evening ranged from $4 to $200.

Lottery winners can choose between a one-time lump sum payment or an annuity to receive their big prize money. Players who choose the annuity will receive a single payment right away, followed by 29 annual payments that rise by 5% each year.