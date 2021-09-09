Is There A Powerball Winner? Winning Numbers for Saturday’s New Jackpot, Sept. 8

The Powerball drawing on Wednesday night produced no grand prize winners and no instant millionaires for the estimated $388 million jackpot with a cash value of $280.5 million.

However, as the jackpot increased to an estimated $409 million, there were plenty of other winners.

The winning lottery numbers were 9, 22, 41, 47, 61, with a red Powerball drawing of 21 on Wednesday night. It was a 2X PowerPlay.

The jackpot will expand to an estimated $409 million in the next Powerball drawing on Saturday, with a $295.7 million cash option.

Following the most recent lottery drawing, no contestants became immediate millionaires. A player would have won $1 million if they had matched five digits. Players who hit the Match 5 with the 2X Power Play, on the other hand, would have won $2 million.

Despite the paucity of million-dollar prizes, the Wednesday night Powerball drawing yielded a number of smaller cash winners.

There were 11 players who won $50,000 apiece after hitting the Match 4 plus red Powerball. Meanwhile, seven players won $100,000 after hitting the Match 4 plus red Powerball with a 2X Power Play.

The other cash rewards in the most recent lottery drawing ranged from $4 to $200.

Winners of the Powerball jackpot can choose between a one-time lump sum payout or an annuity. Players who choose the annuity receive a single payment right once, followed by 29 annual installments that increase by 5% each year.

Powerball is a lottery game that is played in 45 states, including Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands.