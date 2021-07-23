Is There A Powerball Winner? Winning Numbers For July 21st, As Well As The New Jackpot For Saturday

The projected $161 million jackpot, with a cash value of $116.1 million, was not won in the Powerball drawing on Wednesday night.

The jackpot will rise to an estimated $174 million with a $125.5 million cash option in the next drawing, which will be held on Saturday.

On Wednesday, July 21, the winning lottery numbers were 27, 28, 44, 67, 68, with a red Powerball of 11. It was a 2X Power Play.

Despite the fact that there were no grand prize winners in the most recent Powerball drawing, some players became millionaires overnight.

A gamer from Ohio and another from West Virginia each won $1 million after hitting the Match 5. Both players would have earned $2 million if they had hit the Match 5 with a Power Play.

The Powerball drawing on Wednesday night also resulted in a number of lesser cash prizes.

There were ten players who won $50,000 apiece after hitting the Match 4 plus red Powerball. Meanwhile, two players won $100,000 after hitting the Match 4 plus red Powerball with a Power Play.

The remaining prizes from the most recent lottery drawing ranged from $4 to $200.

Lottery winners can choose between a one-time lump sum payment or an annuity to receive their big prize money.

An initial payout is made to players who choose the annuity, followed by 29 annual installments that rise by 5% each year.

Powerball is available in 45 states, as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands.