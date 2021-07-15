Is There A Powerball Winner? Winning Numbers For July 14th, As Well As The New Jackpot For Saturday

The projected $137 million jackpot with a cash option of $98.3 million did not have a grand prize winner in the Powerball drawing on Wednesday night. The jackpot will expand to an estimated $150 million with a $107.6 million cash value in the next drawing, which will be held on Saturday.

On Wednesday, July 14, the winning lottery numbers were 33, 46, 52, 59, 62, with a red Powerball of 10. It was a 2X Power Play.

Despite the fact that there was no top prize winner in the most recent Powerball drawing, one guy became a millionaire overnight. A player from North Carolina won $2 million after hitting Match 5 plus Power Play.

The Wednesday Powerball drawing also resulted in a number of smaller monetary prizes. Two players each won $50,000 after hitting the Match 4 plus red Powerball. Meanwhile, five players won $100,000 after hitting the Match 4 plus red Powerball with a Power Play.

The other prizes from the most recent lotto drawing ranged from $4 to $200.

Players who win the Powerball jackpot can choose between a one-time lump sum payout or an annuity to receive their earnings.

Winners who choose the annuity receive a single payment right away, followed by 29 annual payments that rise by 5% each year.

Powerball is available in 45 states, as well as the United States Virgin Islands, Washington, D.C., and Puerto Rico.