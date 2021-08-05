Is There A Powerball Winner? Winning Numbers For August 4th, As Well As The New Jackpot For Saturday

The estimated $211 million jackpot, with a cash value of $153.9 million, was not won in the Powerball drawing on Wednesday night.

The jackpot has now climbed to an estimated $226 million, with a $164.8 million cash value, and the next drawing will take place on Saturday.

On Wednesday, Aug. 4, the winning lotto numbers were 5, 21, 32, 36, 58, with a red Powerball of 14. It was a 2X Power Play.

Despite the fact that there was no grand prize winner in the most recent Powerball drawing, two players became millionaires overnight. A player from Michigan and a player from New York each won $1 million after hitting the Match 5. The players might have won a $2 million reward if they had hit the Match 5 using the Power Play.

The Powerball drawing on Wednesday resulted in a number of smaller prize winners. There were 12 players who won $50,000 apiece after hitting the Match 4 plus red Powerball. Meanwhile, one player won $100,000 after hitting the Match 4 plus red Powerball with a Power Play.

The remaining prizes from the most recent lottery drawing ranged from $4 to $200.

Players who win the Powerball jackpot can choose between receiving a one-time lump sum payout or an annuity payment. Winners who choose the annuity receive a single payment right away, followed by 29 annual payments that rise by 5% each year.

Powerball is available in 45 states, as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands.

Starting Monday, Aug. 23, Powerball will add a new weekly drawing, giving players another chance to win the jackpot.

While the additional lottery drawing is unlikely to boost the chances of winning, the Powerball Product Group believes it will help the jackpots grow more quickly.