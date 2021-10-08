Is There A Powerball Winner? Saturday’s New Jackpot, Oct. 6 Winning Numbers

After the fifth-largest prize in Powerball history was won on Monday night, the jackpot was reset to an estimated $20 million with a cash option of $14.2 million for the Wednesday drawing.

The jackpot will expand to an estimated $31 million in the next drawing on Saturday, with a cash option of $22 million.

On Wednesday night, the winning lotto numbers were 1, 17, 52, 58, 64, with a red Powerball pull of 1. It was a 10X PowerPlay.

Despite the fact that there was no big prize winner in the most recent lottery drawing, one player became a millionaire overnight.

A gamer from Pennsylvania won a $1 million prize after matching five numbers. The player, however, did not play the Match 5 with the 10X Power Play and thus missed out on a $2 million prize.

The Wednesday Powerball drawing also yielded a number of lesser cash prizes. There were ten players who won $50,000 apiece after hitting the Match 4 plus red Powerball.

Meanwhile, none of the players with a 10X Power Play matched four numbers plus the red Powerball, missing out on a chance to win $500,000. The remaining rewards for the night ranged from $4 to $1,000.

The current Powerball drawing comes after a Californian won the estimated $699.8 million jackpot on Monday night, with a cash value of $496 million.

Winners of the Powerball jackpot can choose between a one-time lump sum payout or an annuity. Players who choose the annuity receive a single payment right once, followed by 29 annual installments that increase by 5% each year.

Because most players select for the one-time lump sum payment, which is the $496 million cash option, they will most likely walk away with far less than the jackpot amount when they claim their reward.

The winner from California can expect a federal tax withholding of 24 percent of their big prize, which is almost $119 million. The athlete would be left with an estimated $377 million after paying the tax.

However, the gamer could anticipate to pay considerably more money when tax season arrives. The winner will most likely be taxed at the top marginal rate of 37 percent and owe the IRS money.

Powerball is a lottery game that is played in 45 states, including Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands.