Is there a new episode of ‘General Hospital’ on today? On ABC, new episodes are set to air.

Fans of the soap opera “General Hospital” won’t have to worry about planning their Thanksgiving celebrations around fresh episodes of the show.

Because of the Thanksgiving break, “GH” fans will have to wait to discover if Sam (Kelly Monaco) and Dante (Dominic Zamprogna) enjoy a wonderful Thanksgiving and if Brook Lynn (Amanda Setton) can keep the truth about her pregnancy hidden.

Instead, viewers who tune in during the soap opera’s regular time slot will be treated to a repeat or a sporting event.

On ABC on Thanksgiving Day, an episode of “General Hospital” from February 5th will show. Viewers will be transported back to the time when Sonny (Maurice Benard) is unsure of who he is and Chase (Josh Swickard) confesses his affections to Willow (Katelyn MacMullen).

Jax (Ingo Rademacher) defends Carly (Laura Wright), Anna (Finola Hughes) continues to piece together facts on Peter (Wes Ramsey), and Britt (Kelly Thiebaud) lays into Peter, according to spoilers for the encore presentation.

Meanwhile, on Friday, viewers will be able to watch the conclusion of an NHL game between the New York Rangers and the Boston Bruins.

Fortunately, fans will only have to wait a few days for fresh episodes of the ABC show. Viewers will be reunited with the residents of PC as fresh episodes premiere, as they continue their Thanksgiving celebration.

Spoilers from “General Hospital” reveal Marshall (Robert Gossett) seeks out TJ (Tajh Bellow) at GH, and Sam and Dante receive news. Portia (Brook Kerr) gathers friends for Thanksgiving dinner, Marshall (Robert Gossett) seeks out TJ (Tajh Bellow) at GH, and Sam and Dante receive news.

Nina (Cynthia Watros) and Phyllis (Joyce Guy) make an admission to each other in Port Charles, and a squabble breaks out at the Quartermaines’ home.

On Monday, Nov. 29, at 3 p.m. EST, new episodes of “General Hospital” will air on ABC.