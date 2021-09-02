Is Siri a Spy? A judge has granted permission for a lawsuit accusing Apple of privacy violations to proceed.

On Thursday, a federal judge in California permitted a case against Apple to proceed, alleging that its voice assistant Siri breached customer privacy.

According to Reuters, District Judge Jeffrey White found the plaintiffs could proceed with their case to prove that Siri was habitually recording their private chats due to “accidental activations.” It would also provide plaintiffs a chance to show that Apple shared the contents of these talks with third parties, such as marketers.

Numerous complaints from customers who claimed to have gotten targeted adverts based on private discussions sparked the lawsuit against the multibillion-dollar corporation.

According to Reuters, one user claims that Siri secretly captured a conversation with his doctor regarding a “brand name surgical procedure,” which resulted in the receiving of adverts for the therapy. Others said that once their talks were purportedly overheard by Siri, they were bombarded with advertisements for everything from Air Jordan sneakers to Olive Garden restaurants.

Siri, Apple’s speech assistant, is available on Apple’s operating systems, which include the Mac, iPhone, and Apple TV.

Judge White granted Apple’s request to pursue a class action lawsuit for alleged violations of the federal Wiretap Act, California privacy laws, and breach of user contracts. He did, however, dismiss an unfair competition claim that was part of the action.

Siri and other voice assistants have long been accused of compromising users’ privacy. In July 2019, an Apple whistleblower stated that recordings of delicate discussions between doctors and their patients, couples having sex, and even drug trades are transferred to Apple contractors. Apple later acknowledged that these conversations were being recorded and released an iOS upgrade that allowed users to remove voice records stored on the company’s servers.

The whistleblower was ultimately identified as Thomas le Bonniec, a former Apple contractor. He revealed his true name in May 2020 as a result of Apple’s inability to face real penalties for its crimes, according to him. The latest lawsuit, on the other hand, could be the one to hold Apple accountable.