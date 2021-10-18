Is Randall Emmett still with Lala Kent? Alum of ‘Vanderpump Rules’ removes her fiancée off Instagram.

Lala Kent, a cast member of “Vanderpump Rules,” ignited break-up rumors over the weekend when fans saw she had scrubbed all signs of her fiance, Randall Emmett, from her Instagram account.

On Sunday, the 31-year-old reality actress deleted all of her images with Emmett off Instagram, followed by a video that fanned rumors of a breakup.

Kent shared a video of two males strolling down what seemed to be a hotel hallway on her Instagram Story. One of the men was carrying luggage, while the other was pushing a stroller with Ocean, Kent and Emmett’s 7-month-old baby.

The audio to Beyonce’s song “Sorry” was also uploaded to the video by the former Bravo star.

“Now you want to say you’re sorry, now you want to call me sobbing / Now you must see me wilding, now I’m the one who’s lying, and I don’t feel bad about it,” Beyonce says in the song, which Kent includes.

Kent then posted a selfie of herself wearing a crown on her head to go along with the video. Supporters then learned that the star liked an Instagram picture of a meme depicting how Kent’s fans would respond if Emmett had cheated during their relationship.

The post included a photo of Emmett running on the left and Lisa Rinna brandishing a gun on the right.

The caption said, “Rumors are spreading that Randall may have had some extracurriculars with a pair of cocktail waitresses.”

The reports of a possible breakup come less than a week after Kent told People that she and Emmett were “ready to go” when it came to starting a family.

The reality personality revealed that once her daughter Ocean turns a year old, she and her partner will be “back at it with the ovulation calendar.”

Kent and Emmett started dating in 2017 and became engaged in September of the following year. They had planned to marry in April 2020, but owing to the coronavirus, they had to postpone the event. A new date has yet to be announced by the couple.