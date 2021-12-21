Is Net Neutrality on the Mend? Biden is waiting for the last FCC Commissioner to be confirmed.

According to CNBC, if the Senate confirms President Biden’s last nominee, Gigi Sohn, Net Neutrality will make a comeback, allowing Democrats to take control of the five-member FCC panel.

Tim Wu, the man associated with popularizing the term “net neutrality,” has already been selected by Biden. Jessica Rosenworcel has also been selected by the president to oversee the agency, and both have been confirmed by the Senate.

The goal of net neutrality is to compel internet service providers such as Comcast, AT&T, and Verizon to treat all internet traffic equally and not to discriminate by slowing down particular material. Net Neutrality was repealed by the Trump administration in 2017 when Title II of the Communications Act of 1934 was repealed. Title II mandates that all common carriers provide public access to communications networks on an equal basis.

Net neutrality opponents claim that nothing negative has happened since Title II was repealed, and that streaming services have witnessed a significant expansion in material, as well as more in-home learning and viewing. Net neutrality supporters admire how it provides fast, dependable internet access and treats the internet as a public service.

“Back in 2015, ‘utility’ was being used as a cuss word,” Harold Feld, senior vice president of Public Knowledge, a policy organization that has previously received money from content firms and broadband providers, said. “Now that there’s been a pandemic, everyone thinks, ‘Of course, broadband is a utility.'” Republicans have suggested that Sohn would exhibit bias against conservative programming because of her previous criticisms of Fox News, therefore her confirmation is still up in the air. Sohn insists that her previous remarks will have no bearing on her duties as commissioner.

“I’ve fought in the trenches side-by-side with Gigi Sohn for a number of years on numerous topics,” Newsmax CEO Chris Ruddy said of Sohn’s confirmation. Gigi’s personal opinions are well-known, but I’m even more knowledgeable about her strong belief in and fight for diversity in the programming lineup, particularly in journalism, despite any clashes with her own views.”