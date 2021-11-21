Is It True That Someone Missed Out On $1 Million? In Arizona, the Powerball winner has yet to claim his prize.

To win the Powerball, you must overcome very unlikely odds. One lottery player in Arizona overcame the odds, but he didn’t win the $1 million reward.

The winning Powerball ticket, worth $1 million, was purchased on May 21 in Scottsdale, a Phoenix suburb. It expired on Thursday.

Where does the money go?

According to the Arizona Republic, the prize money will be distributed in accordance with state law, with “a little over 50% of the money going into a fund for new promotions and games” and “about one-third of it going to the Court Appointed Special Advocates program run by the Arizona Supreme Court.” The remaining monies will be distributed to various philanthropic initiatives.

It’s not the first time a lottery winner has been unable to collect a prize in one of the two major lotteries, Powerball or Mega Millions.

The jackpot can be significantly more than $1 million at times. A $77.1 million winning ticket purchased in Georgia remained unclaimed in 2011, and a $63 million winning ticket purchased in California went unclaimed in 2016.

The Powerball jackpot has a 1 in 292 million chance of winning, while Mega Millions has a 1 in 302.6 million chance of winning.

The amount of time winners have to claim their awards varies depending on the state.