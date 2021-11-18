Is it true that no one won the Powerball on Wednesday? Winning Numbers For November 17th And Saturday’s Jackpot

The Powerball drawing on Wednesday failed to produce a grand prize winner for the projected $190 million jackpot, which had a cash value of $137.6 million.

On Wednesday, Nov. 17, the winning lottery numbers were 3, 16, 48, 52, and 60. With a Power Play 3X, the Powerball number was 1.

Because the previous prize was not claimed, the next drawing will be held on Saturday evening. With a cash payout of $148.1 million, the jackpot will expand to an estimated $205 million.

There were no grand prize lottery winners in Wednesday’s Powerball drawing, but one person became an instant millionaire. With the 3X Power play, a player from New York matched five numbers and won $2 million.

Aside from the instant huge win, the recent drawing resulted in a number of smaller rewards.

Eleven players matched four white ball numbers and the red Powerball, bringing their total prizes to $50,000 for the night.

Meanwhile, six players won $150,000 thanks to a Power Play buy after matching the Match 4 and the red Powerball. The remaining rewards for the evening ranged from $4 to $300.

A player must match the six numbers on their ticket to the drawn six-number combination to win the Powerball jackpot. Five numbers from 1 to 69 are chosen for the white balls, and a number from 1 to 26 is chosen for the red Powerball.

The Powerball is a $2 per play lottery. The Powerball jackpot has a 1 in 292.2 million chance of being won.