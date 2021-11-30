Is it true that no one won the Powerball jackpot last night? Winning Numbers For November 29th And A New Jackpot

There were no jackpot winners or instant millionaires in Monday night’s Powerball drawing, which had a grand prize worth an estimated $252 million and a cash payout of $178.2 million.

On Monday, Nov. 29, the winning lottery numbers were 18, 26, 28, 38, and 47. With a Power Play 2X, the Powerball number was 17.

With no wins for Monday’s jackpot, the grand prize will increase to an estimated $264 million, with a $186.7 million cash payout.

Despite the fact that there were no jackpot lottery winners in Monday’s drawing, there were still a few lucky players. One player won $100,000 by matching four numbers, the Powerball, and the Power Play 2X, and four ticket holders won $50,000 apiece by matching the Match 4 and Powerball.

Several other participants received smaller prizes ranging from $4 to $200. In Monday night’s Powerball drawing, a total of 406,885 players won a jackpot of $2,540,463, for a total prize pool of $2,540,463.

In Monday’s Powerball lottery, a player needed to match five numbers for a $1 million prize or five numbers and the Power Play for a $2 million prize.

A player must match all six numbers drawn on their ticket to win the prize. For the white balls, five numbers are chosen from 1 to 69, and the Powerball number, or red ball, is chosen from 1 to 26.

The cost of a Powerball ticket is $2. The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million, according to the lottery.

Wednesday, December 1 is the next Powerball drawing.