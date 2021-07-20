Is It Possible That The Olympics Will Be Cancelled? Despite COVID’s concerns, the Tokyo Olympics should go forward.

Even with the Opening Ceremony scheduled for later this week, the status of the Tokyo Olympics remains a source of controversy. The number of coronavirus cases in Japan continues to climb, prompting some to believe that the Games should not be held this summer.

Tokyo has been declared a state of emergency until August 22, two weeks after the Closing Ceremony on August 8. Spectators are not permitted at any of the events. According to Toshiro Muto, CEO of the Tokyo Olympic organizing committee, a last-minute cancellation isn’t absolutely out of the question.

“We have no way of knowing what the number of coronavirus cases will be. So if there’s an increase in instances, we’ll keep talking,” Muto said during a press conference on Tuesday.

“We have agreed to reconvene five-party talks based on the coronavirus situation.” The number of coronavirus cases may rise or reduce at this time, so we’ll consider what to do if the circumstance arises.”

In Japan, the Olympics this year are extremely unpopular. More than three-quarters of people in the country do not want Tokyo to host the event, according to polls taken in the last two months.

The Tokyo Games village is expected to house approximately 11,000 athletes from throughout the world. COVID-19 has been detected in multiple athletes in the village just days before the Olympics begin.

Despite any reservations, the Games are likely to go ahead. The pandemic has already pushed back the 2020 Tokyo Olympics by a year, and additional postponement would have catastrophic financial consequences.

The IOC received $5.7 billion in revenue from the Sochi Winter Games and the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio. Broadcasting rights provided about 73 percent of the earnings.

The Winter Olympics in Beijing are less than seven months away.

The International Olympic Committee’s contract with the city of Tokyo only allows the IOC to cancel the Olympics. According to the BBC, the IOC has the authority to terminate the contract if it “has reasonable reasons to think, in its sole discretion, that the safety of participants in the Games would be significantly compromised.”

The chances of Olympic competitors being gravely ill as a result of COVID-19 during the Games are extremely slim.

More than 80% of competitors are expected to be vaccinated, according to the IOC. According to The New York Times, no country has fully immunized more than 71 percent of its people. Brief News from Washington Newsday.