Is It Likely That Sea Levels Will Rise Again In The Next Decade? Scientists are concerned. ‘Yes,’ is the answer.

Scientists are concerned that increasing sea levels will occur in the next decade, and the cause of their concern is the impending collapse of a major glacier in Antarctica.

Dr. Erin Pettit, an expert in glacier dynamics and a professor at Oregon State University, warned on Wednesday that a major glacier in Antarctica is on the verge of collapsing into the sea. The Thwaites Glacier is estimated to be the size of Florida, but Petitte cautions that it could collapse at any time.

According to Pettit, “this eastern ice shelf is likely to split into hundreds of icebergs.” “All of a sudden, everything would come crashing down.” If the Thwaites do really collapse, Pettit warns that a chain reaction might start in 2031. It is now cut off from the sea by an underwater mountain on Antarctica’s eastern shelf, but this mountain is eroding, according to Pettit.

Thwaites is the “widest glacier in the world,” according to Ted Scambos, a senior research scientist at the Cooperative Institute for Research in Environmental Sciences, and its outflow into the ocean has been increasing up speed in the previous three decades. Scambos stated time is of the essence to grasp what is happening on in the world’s southernmost continent in a press release presenting current studies into the impact of Thwaites’ approaching collapse.

“Thwaites would drag half of west Antarctica’s ice with it if it collapsed,” Scambos warned. “It’s therefore vital to gain a better understanding of how the glacier will behave over the next 100 years.” According to a recent research by the British Antarctic Survey, the glacier’s progress has already led to a 4% rise in world sea levels. However, if experts are correct and Thwaites will soon see a significant drop, this contribution to rising oceans will increase to 25%. Global sea levels would rise by around 2 feet as a result of this.