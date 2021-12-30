Is Ghislaine Maxwell Going To Make A Deal With The Feds To Get Her Sentence Reduced? Prosecutors have reservations.

After being convicted on five of six charges of child sex trafficking, Ghislaine Maxwell, a British socialite and ex-girlfriend of deceased convicted pedophile Jeffery Epstein, may try to reach an agreement with the feds for a lower sentence. Defense lawyers and prosecutors, on the other hand, are pessimistic that such a compromise will be reached.

“It all depends on who she’d be working with and what she has to give.” “I wouldn’t be surprised if she had already tried and failed to cooperate,” defense attorney Jeffrey Lichtman said.

I’m hoping that the security around Maxwell is much improved. I’m sure there are some powerful males that don’t want her to speak up. https://t.co/DNwkHwaZjJJ After debating for 40 hours over the course of six days, jurors reached a decision in the case, and Maxwell faces up to 65 years in prison for her crimes.

Maxwell was also found guilty of conveying a kid with the intent to engage in criminal sexual behavior and three related counts of conspiracy, in addition to sex trafficking minors.

She was found not guilty of luring a youngster into illicit sex acts.

Maxwell “preyed on vulnerable young girls, manipulated them, and served them up to be sexually abused,” according to prosecutors. They further claimed that between 1994 and 2004, Epstein and Maxwell colluded to entice underage girls into sexual encounters in New York, Florida, New Mexico, and the United States Virgin Islands.

At Maxwell’s trial, four accusers testified. Two of them went under the pseudonyms “Jane” and “Kate,” while the third went by her first name, Carolyn. Annie Farmer, who went by her real name, also testified.

The victims told a variety of accounts about how they were enticed into years of sexual assault. When the abuse began, Jane and Carolyn were both 14 years old, and Carolyn was asked to conduct sexualized massages to Epstein. According to Carolyn’s testimony, Maxwell pushed her to recruit additional females in exchange for money or gifts.

IS THIS THE END?

So, with #Epstein’s “suicide” and #Maxwell’s guilty conviction (and sealed files), will the powerful men who raped their human trafficking victims face any consequences?

Maxwell sold these women to a third party. Each and every one of those people must be held accountable.

"It's taken much too long for justice to be served. However, justice has been served today," said US Attorney Damian Williams in a statement. "I'd like to applaud the bravery of the girls, now adult women, who went out of the shadows and into the light.