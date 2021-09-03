Is Biden’s Vaccine Booster Plan Oversold?

Concerns about the Moderna vaccine and internal conflicts have caused the administration of US President Joe Biden to dial back plans for a statewide vaccine booster campaign. There are ongoing internal deliberations inside the administration, according to CNN sources.

With the emergence of COVID-19’s Delta variation, the question of whether or not to encourage vaccinated Americans to seek a booster has become more pressing. Infections and hospitalizations are on the rise across the United States, including among those who have been vaccinated, prompting speculation about the need of a booster dose. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease specialist, has cautioned that a third shot is possible.

However, concerns with booster data and bureaucratic conflicts have hindered the implementation of a booster plan.

The administration’s Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine booster plan is still on pace for the week of September 20, while boosts for the Moderna vaccine will take longer. Moderna’s booster submission was determined to be “inadequate” by federal health inspectors, who demanded “strengthened data” from the business.

However, there are differences in the implementation schedule between the White House and federal health agencies. Officials from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) advised the White House that they did not agree on a particular date for when Americans should expect to receive booster shots. Officials, on the other hand, appeared to be ignoring their advise. In a recent interview, FDA acting commissioner Margaret Woodcock expressed dissatisfaction with the timetable announcement.

“What’s the point of announcing it? In a recent interview with Dr. John Whyte, Woodcock said, “We need to have a plan, and the plan would involve the vaccination of very large numbers of people in the United States with a booster dosage.”

Officials from the White House revealed that they were awaiting approval from the public health departments. The government will continue to “follow the science,” according to a White House official.

“Once that approval and recommendation are given, we will be ready to put in place the plan that our country’s top doctors devised to keep us ahead of this virus,” Chris Meagher said in a statement on Friday.