Is Biden Still Planning To Withdraw From Afghanistan By The August 31 Deadline?

Faced with widespread criticism and calls to prolong the departure timetable, the Biden administration announced Tuesday that its intentions to evacuate every American and Afghan ally from Afghanistan by August 31 have not changed.

Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby said, “We’re obviously still targeting for the end of the month.”

With only a week to evacuate thousands of civilians and take out thousands of US military, President Biden convened digitally with G7 partners. https://t.co/pa6fSjqm5j

As Biden’s deadline approaches, Kirby reports that “several thousand” Americans have been evacuated, but he is unable to estimate a proportion of how many Americans have fled the war-torn country.

According to Kirby, the Pentagon has used four military locations in New Jersey, Texas, Virginia, and Wisconsin to shelter a total of 25,000 Afghan refugees.

On Monday, the Air Force dispatched three dozen C-17 transport planes to Kabul to expedite evacuations, with up to 20,000 civilians awaiting transport. Since the Taliban gained full control of the government on Aug. 14, up to 58,700 people have been evacuated, according to one White House official. The United States has evacuated 63,900 persons since late July.

Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., believes Biden will be unable to withdraw the remaining Americans and Afghan friends by the deadline he has set.

“I think it’s feasible, but given the number of Americans who still need to be evacuated, I think it’s quite unlikely,” Schiff added.

Biden has stated unequivocally that US soldiers will remain in Afghanistan until all Americans and SIV Afghan applicants have safely exited the country. After the Taliban seized over the country in less than two weeks, Biden dispatched tens of thousands of troops to the Kabul airport. Nearly 6,000 American troops remain in Afghanistan to assist with the evacuation.

According to various sources, Joe Biden has opted to keep his August 31 timeline for the withdrawal of American forces from Afghanistan. And the Taliban has threatened to extend it if Biden does. https://t.co/KUAj067Aj4

Biden, according to one source, is willing to remain longer if required. The government has been in constant touch with the Taliban, according to the official, and the schedule is contingent on the Taliban cooperating.

The Taliban has warned the United States that if they are unable to withdraw by August 31, they will not allow Afghans to leave the country.

"We're leaving because the Afghans are leaving.