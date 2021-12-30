Is Ben Roethlisberger Going to Retire? In 2022, the Steelers’ quarterback is unlikely to return.

The NFL career of Ben Roethlisberger will most likely be over in two games. The quarterback of the Pittsburgh Steelers has stated that he will likely retire before the 2022 NFL season.

There have been reports that Roethlisberger is prepping for his farewell home game in Pittsburgh on Monday night against the Cleveland Browns. The Steelers are long bets to make the playoffs, and they’ll play the Baltimore Ravens on the road in Week 18.

“I never make promises or provide definites.” “That’s not who I am or what I’ve ever done,” Roethlisberger told reporters on Thursday. “However, if you look at the big picture, all signals point to this being it.” That is, during the regular season. I know we still have a chance to participate in the playoffs if things go our way and we take care of business. However, in the big scheme of things, signals indicate that this could be it in terms of the regular season.” Ben Roethlisberger won’t say for sure, but “all signals” indicate that “this could be it” for his final game — at least in the regular season — at Heinz Field. pic.twitter.com/9jlhR99Kty Since the Steelers selected him with the No. 11 overall choice in the 2004 NFL Draft, Roethlisberger has been the team’s starting quarterback. The future Hall of Famer has guided the Steelers to three Super Bowl appearances and two championships. Roethlisberger ranks fifth all-time in passing yards and has appeared in six Pro Bowls.

With Roethlisberger on the squad, the Steelers have never finished below.500, though that could change this season. With a 7-7-1 record, Pittsburgh begins Week 17 as a home underdog against Cleveland.

Roethlisberger, who is 39 years old, is no longer considered one of the league’s best quarterbacks.

Roethlisberger’s 90.2 passer rating is tied for 18th among quarterbacks with two games left, and it’s his lowest for a full season in 13 years. His passer rating of 240.9 is also his lowest since 2008. The 6.5 yards per attempt by Roethlisberger is the second-lowest of his career.

In the Week 17 playoff scenario, Pittsburgh is 1.5 games out of first place in the AFC North and the No. 11 seed.