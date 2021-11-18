Is AstraZeneca’s Antibody Drug Effective? Recent clinical trials have yielded positive results.

AstraZeneca’s antibody therapy is effective at preventing COVID-19 in those who are prone to vaccine reactions, such as cancer patients, according to clinical trials reported Thursday.

The majority of the study participants had underlying problems, such as reduced immunity, and so may not have had a substantial response to vaccination.

Patients who received a single injection of the antibody medication AZD7442 were 83 percent less likely than those who received a placebo to develop severe signs of the virus.

When given as a prophylactic strategy or as a treatment, the medication is equally effective.

Participants in the research were not vaccinated and will be tracked for 15 months to get further information on long-term protection.

There have been no serious instances or deaths from the treatment half a year after it was distributed. Five people in the placebo group developed serious illness symptoms, and two people died as a result of the infection.

Approximately 2% of the global population, according to AstraZeneca, is at risk of suffering adverse responses to the vaccine.

Despite AstraZeneca’s request for emergency use authorization of the antibody injection, the FDA has yet to approve its use. The British-Swedish biotechnology company has indicated that it will deliver 700,000 doses to the US government if it is approved.