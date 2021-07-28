Is ‘Arthur’ Going To Be Renewed Or Cancelled? Ahead of Season 25, here’s an update on the PBS Kids series.

The animated educational television series “Arthur,” which aired on PBS for 25 seasons, announced its cancellation on Wednesday. Children between the ages of 4 and 8 are targeted for the program.

In the winter of 2022, the popular animated children’s series will show its final season. The story follows a young aardvark as he interacts with his friends and family while also learning important lessons.

Carol Greenwald, the series’ executive producer, announced the series’ conclusion.

“Arthur is the longest-running children’s animated cartoon in history, and it is famed for teaching kindness, understanding, and inclusivity to generations of viewers through numerous pioneering moments. “The 25th and last season of ‘Arthur’ will premiere in the winter of 2022,” Greenwald said in a statement.

“Arthur will be available on PBS Kids for many more years. Producer WGBH in Boston and PBS Kids continue to collaborate on new Arthur material, delivering Arthur’s and his friends’ lessons in new ways.”

Although PBS seemed content with “Arthur’s” legacy, Kathy Waugh, who created the show based on the Marc Brown books, stated that she did not believe the show should stop.

“Arthur is no longer being made. Our wrap celebration was two years ago. I believe [PBS] made a mistake, and Arthur should return, and I know I’m not the only one who believes they made a mistake. During an interview with Jason Szwimer on the “Finding DW” podcast, Waugh said, “I don’t know if there was a ratings issue or if it felt like it ought to be retired.”

“It felt evergreen to me, as if it would never end, but it did; we finished the final episode of season 25 two years ago.”

Arthur debuted in October 1996 and has since become the longest-running children’s animated series in American television history. The show has aired over 240 episodes since its beginning and has tackled a number of social problems, including same-sex marriage.