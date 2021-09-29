Is Angelina Jolie in a Relationship? Friends believe The Weeknd’s relationship with them “may turn romantic.”

Angelina Jolie and The Weeknd have been seen out together multiple times, fueling romance speculations. Those close to the stars feel their relationship could take a romantic turn after their most recent outing.

The 46-year-old actress and the singer of “Save Your Tears,” according to sources, have both denied a burgeoning connection. Insiders told Us Weekly that whenever Jolie talks about her bond with The Weeknd, who was born Abel Tesfaye, she “lights up.”

“Both Angie and Abel claim they are just friends, but many who know them believe they are having a romantic relationship,” the insider claimed.

Insiders speculated in July that Jolie and The Weeknd had a professional tie because the musician was securing acting roles.

At the time, a source told Page Six, “They’re certainly not attempting to disguise [the dinner date].” “He’s dead set on making it in the movie business. He has a new HBO series in which he stars.”

Insiders say The Weeknd, 31, is now “in awe of” Jolie and that they may be moving beyond a platonic connection. “Perhaps things will turn romantic,” says a friend.

The Weeknd and the “Maleficent 2” star have apparently been “playing down talk of anything serious.”

The two were sighted out together in Los Angeles only days before reports of a burgeoning romance surfaced. The Weeknd and Jolie arrived separately at Giorgio Baldi, a prominent Italian restaurant, on Friday.

They left together after two and a half hours of dining in a private portion of the restaurant. The celebs reportedly got into the same car and headed to The Weeknd’s Bel Air mansion.

Although neither Jolie nor The Weeknd have spoken publicly about their relationship, insiders believe the two have grown closer.

The source stated, “She’s really warming up to Abel.” “He’s been on a charm offensive and going out of his way to impress her.”