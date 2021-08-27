‘Iruma-Kun, welcome to Demon School!’ Season 2 Episode 20 has been postponed, with a new release date and spoilers.

In “Welcome to Demon School! Iruma-kun” Season 2, Episode 20, Amelie is getting ready for her date with Suzuki Iruma. The new episode, dubbed “Dream Date,” will be postponed, so fans will have to wait for Iruma and Amelie’s appearance.

NHK, the anime’s broadcaster, tweeted, “Welcome to Demon School!” Because of the Tokyo Paralympic Games broadcast this week, “Iruma-kun” Season 2, Episode 20 has been pushed back until September 4.

NHK has released a sneak peek of the next episode, anticipating Iruma’s next trip. Amelie’s date with Iruma is the focus of the episode. Clara and Azz make a statement in the video about Iruma being gone for the day.

Iruma and Azz were welcomed to Clara’s residence in the previous episode. Iruma was enthralled by the mystical woodland that surrounded her home.

Iruma and Azz were greeted by Clara and her family. Konchie and Keebow forced Azz and Iruma to complete a several house-entry rites before they could enter the house.

Clara’s family members tried to embarrass her by asking who her boyfriend was. Later in the episode, Konchie and Keebow were kidnapped by a monster in a Collateral Cave.

“Suzuki Iruma, a 14-year-old human, is kidnapped against his will into the world of demons one day. To make matters worse, his adoring owner and self-proclaimed “Grandpa” is the new school’s chair-demon. Iruma must contend with a snobbish student who challenges him to a duel, a female with adjustment issues, and a slew of other terrifying creatures in order to survive! Will this ultimate pacifist be able to avoid the slings and arrows aimed at him? According to Crunchyroll, the official series synopsis reads, “As he struggles desperately, Iruma’s innate goodness begins to win over opponents.”

Ayaka Asai plays Valac Clara, Ryohei Kimura plays Asmodeus Alice, Ayumu Murase plays Iruma Suzuki, Yoshitaka Yamaya plays Shax Lied, Tetsuya Kakihara plays Andro M. Jazz, Takuya Satou plays Sabnock Sabro, Takuya Eguchi plays Zagan Johnny Western, Taku Yashiro plays Kimaris Quichelight, Takuya Yoshin

“Welcome to Demon School!” says the principal. Iruma-kun” In Japan, episodes of Season 2 air on Saturdays on NHK, while viewers in the United States can watch them live on Crunchyroll.