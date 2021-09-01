‘Iruma-Kun, welcome to Demon School!’ Details And Spoilers For Season 2, Episode 20 Live Stream

“Welcome to Demon School!” says the teacher after a one-week hiatus. Amelie is enthusiastic about her meeting with Iruma in Episode 20 of “Iruma-kun” Season 2. “Dream Date” is the title of the new episode.

According to the official synopsis for Episode 20, Amelie is meticulously preparing a date with Iruma. For this encounter, she is utilizing a love manga as a handbook.

She’s been wanting to go on a date for a long time, and in “Welcome to Demon School! Amelie and Iruma will visit a recreational complex with an aquarium and a pool in “Iruma-kun” Season 2, Episode 20.

The date begins after they change into swimsuits. Amelie wishes to employ the techniques described in the manga. But everything she does backfires.

Iruma and Asmodeus traveled to Clara’s residence in Hubbub Forest in the previous episode. Iruma was enthralled by the sight of various unusual creatures in the jungle.

Clara’s family later welcomed Iruma and Asmodeus with a welcoming ritual.

“After being labeled the hero who saved Walter Park and being pursued by the press, Iruma couldn’t get home, so he and Asmodeus spent the night at Clara’s house. Clara’s home is in Hubbub Forest, which is home to a variety of odd plants and animals. Clara’s family greets them warmly, and then they all head into the woods to gather materials for their lunch. The ideal ingredient, according to Mommy, is found in Hubbub Forest…,” read the summary of “Welcome to Demon School! According to Crunchyroll, “Iruma-kun” Season 2 Episode 19

Ayaka Asai plays Valac Clara, Ryohei Kimura plays Asmodeus Alice, Ayumu Murase plays Iruma Suzuki, Yoshitaka Yamaya plays Shax Lied, Tetsuya Kakihara plays Andro M. Jazz, Takuya Satou plays Sabnock Sabro, Takuya Eguchi plays Zagan Johnny Western, Taku Yashiro plays Kimaris Quichelight, Takuya Yoshin

On Crunchyroll, fans can watch “Welcome to Demon School! Iruma-kun” Season 2, Episode 20 online on Saturday. The episode will be broadcast in Japanese with English subtitles live on the internet.