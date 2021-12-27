Investment Anxiety Can Be Reduced Through Purpose-Based Asset Allocation.

Many people confuse “risk” with “volatility,” which refers to how much a financial asset’s value might rise or fall in a single day.

We define risk as “the possibility that money will not be available when it is needed.” If a client needs money in three months to pay taxes or close on a house, we must put it in a no-risk, no-return money market account.

Volatility risk is immaterial for long-term financial demands, such as retirement that is more than five years away. The risk we must handle is “longevity risk,” or the possibility that a family’s retirement assets will outlast them.

Investors frequently make the error of consolidating all of their financial assets into a single account, then failing to invest that account adequately to meet various demands.

Asset Allocation with a Purpose

The process of splitting our clients’ money into as many buckets as necessary to provide peace of mind about the future is known as “purpose-based asset allocation.” A financial goal is referred to as a “bucket.”

We ask open-ended inquiries during client discovery discussions to catalog and clarify all of a family’s concerns. A 40-ish married couple with children might have the following on their list: To meet each need, we generate as many investment accounts as are required.

Following that, we assign each bucket a different asset allocation. The forthcoming tax payment will be deposited into a bank checking account, which will generate no interest but will be ready to use.

We invest 100% of family retirement savings in equities. Over the next 20 to 30 years, those funds must grow as large as possible.

Bonds make up 20 percent to 30 percent of the investment allocation in a child’s 529 plan for next year’s college. Bonds earn around 3% per year these days, but we need to make sure we can pay our tuition on time.

It may seem paradoxical to invest your retirement funds aggressively. Why take chances with your hard-earned money? Clients’ retirement savings are frequently overweighted in bonds, or worse, in guaranteed interest products generating less than 2%.

In comparison to the “conservative” portfolio, a 401(k) earning 2% per year will double in value after 35 years, whereas an equity-invested 401(k) earning 7% per year will double every 10 years and grow 10x larger after 35 years.

As our customers approach retirement, we change asset allocations to prioritize safety over growth, raising bond allocations to 20 percent to 30 percent, and 30 percent to 40 percent in retirement.

However, the predicted return may reduce to 6% per year.