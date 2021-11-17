Internal FBI email on threats to school boards is leaked to GOP senators.

Some Republican senators have accused the FBI of treating protesting parents like domestic terrorists by instituting a new protocol for recording threats made against school board members and teachers.

An unnamed FBI agent allegedly disclosed an internal email to Republican lawmakers on Tuesday, apparently out of worry that the new direction could lead the agency to collect information on parents who are protesting but are not engaging in criminal behavior, according to the Wall Street Journal.

The assistant directors of the FBI’s criminal and terrorist divisions issued an order to all evaluations and investigations into possibly illegal threats, harassment, and intimidation of educators with a “threat tag” in an email to bureau officials on Oct. 20. They claimed that this step was made to make analyzing possible threats easier.

The FBI has “never been in the business of investigating parents who speak out or policing speech at school board meetings,” according to a representative for the bureau, who also reaffirmed the bureau’s commitment to preserving Americans’ right to free speech.

The decision comes in the wake of a growing number of violent threats directed at local school boards across the country over matters such as mask mandates and critical race theory instruction. Due to First Amendment difficulties that complicate law enforcement’s ability to investigate these threats and the difficulty in identifying perpetrators in the first place, the majority of these threats have not resulted in arrests or prosecutions.

The National School Boards Association (NSBA) requested federal aid in protecting school officials in a letter to President Joe Biden and Attorney General Merrick Garland on Sept. 29. The Department of Justice issued a memorandum on Oct. 4 instructing United States Attorney’s Offices and federal agents to coordinate a response with state and local officials.

The letter and memo have been pounced upon by Republicans and conservative activists as proof of the Biden administration’s onslaught on parents’ First Amendment rights. Despite the fact that the NSBA stated in its letter that some of the threats members are receiving may be considered domestic terrorism, they did not attach that label to parents who came to express their concerns.

Officials from the FBI, DOJ, and Homeland Security have all testified to Republican members of Congress that they exclusively investigate acts of violence or direct threats of violence.