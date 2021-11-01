Inojin vs. Houki in ‘Boruto: Naruto Next Generation’ Episode 223 Spoilers

The first battle has arrived, and Inojin Yamanaka will face Houki Taketori in Episode 223 of “Boruto: Naruto Next Generations.” “Inojin Vs Houki” is the title of the new episode. Episode 223’s official promo trailer features Houki and Inojin in action. To catch his opponent, Inojin employs Super Beast Imitating Drawing. Inojin, on the other hand, has no idea what Houki is capable of.

Houki from Team 25 has been collaborating closely with ANBU, and it’s possible that he’ll employ a few novel tactics against Inojin. Who will come out on top in this match? Abdul Zoldyck teased Inojin’s signature technique in a preview of “Boruto: Naruto Next Generations” Episode 223 on Twitter.

“The final examination begins, with Inojin of Team 25 facing Houki of Team 25 in the first match. Inojin employs his signature technique Super Beast Imitating Drawing to hunt down Houki as soon as the match starts,” according to the Episode 223 teaser.

Sai said in Episode 222 that the final round would be a one-on-one duel, with only the winners being promoted to chunin.

Only half of the finalists will become chunin, which makes things fascinating. Participants will be judged on their ability to react to the situation and come up with a well-suited response in the final round, according to Shikamaru.

The opponent will be revealed on the day of the match to provide intrigue. Naruto recommended that the group take a break or train.

Boruto, on the other hand, wanted to demonstrate Naruto and everyone else how much he had progressed since the last exam.

Boruto Uzumaki is played by Yuuko Sanpei, Sasuke Uchiha is played by Noriaki Sugiyama, Sarada Uchiha is played by Kokoro Kikuchi, Mitsuki is played by Ryuuichi Kijima, Naruto Uzumaki is played by Junko Takeuchi, Hiruga is played by Hidenori Takahashi, Konohamaru Sarutobi is played by Shoutarou Mori

Episode 223 of “Boruto: Naruto Next Generations” will air on November 7. Crunchyroll, Hulu, and Apple TV all have the episodes available to watch.