Initial jobless claims fell to a 52-year low in the week leading up to Christmas.

According to a US Department of Labor report released on Thursday, initial unemployment for the week leading up to Christmas was lower than projected and hit levels not seen in more than a half-century.

In the week ending Dec. 25, there were 198,000 new jobless claims, down 8,000 from the previous week. The figure fell short of economists’ expectations of 205,000, bringing it closer to last week’s historic lows.

The claims moving four-week average was likewise altered to 199,250, which was last seen on Christmas Day 1969.

Initial unemployment claims have fallen to levels not seen in decades on several occasions in the previous month, a fact trumpeted by the Biden administration. On the other hand, keeping claims near to these levels has been difficult, albeit they are still within the range of pre-pandemic figures.

Continuing claims, which reflect the week behind the headline statistics in the Labor Department report, rose by 39,363 from the previous week to 2,177,355.