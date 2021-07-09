Inflation may be boosted by higher wages.

While salaries are continuing to rise, some economists are afraid that they may not be enough to keep up with inflation.

Inflation has increased as the economy continues to recover from the COVID-19 epidemic, with prices rising across the board, with more rises forecast in food, housing, rent, and petrol prices.

With a labor scarcity, firms are offering incentives such as greater compensation to attract workers, according to CNBC. Nonetheless, economists are concerned that an increase in wages may push companies to boost their pricing as well, exacerbating inflation fears.

Chipotle, for example, declared that it would boost menu pricing by 4% to offset the cost of raising the minimum wage for workers to $15 an hour.

Average hourly earnings increased 3.6 percent year over year, but even little increases are “unlikely to maintain pace with rising costs of living,” according to David Weliver, publisher of the personal finance website Money Under 30.

President Biden, on the other hand, has stated that he does not believe that greater wages should lead to higher prices, claiming that there is enough flexibility to enhance worker pay without rising consumer costs.

The concerns come as a stronger effort is made to raise the minimum wage to $15 an hour, which two-thirds of Americans approve, according to Pew Research.

“The benefits in terms of lowering inequality—getting money into people’s pockets, boosting the economy, are really well-proven,” Timm Von Watcher, professor of economics at the University of California Los Angeles and director of the California Policy Lab, told NBC.

“The best data suggests that setting minimum wages judiciously makes a lot of sense. They increase earnings, reduce individual and family poverty, and have no discernible negative consequences on employment, according to David Autor, an MIT economics professor and co-chair of the MIT Task Force on the Future Work.

According to CNBC, inflation is expected to reach 4% in 2022, a new peak for one-year inflation. In addition, the Federal Reserve Bank of New York predicts it to be at 3.6 percent in 2024, the highest level since August 2013.