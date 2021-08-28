Infection with the COVID-19 Delta Variant is twice as likely to result in hospitalization, according to a new study.

According to a study, those who contract the Delta form of COVID-19 rather than the original strain are twice as likely to be hospitalized.

Researchers in the United Kingdom conducted the study, which was published in The Lancet medical journal on Friday. Their goal was to quantify “the severity of the delta variation compared to the alpha variant by assessing the relative risk of hospital attendance outcomes.”

Between March 29 and May 23, the researchers looked at 34,656 patients who had been infected with the original alpha variant and 8,682 patients who had been infected with the Delta variant.

According to the study, 2.3 percent of those infected with the Delta variation were admitted to the hospital within 14 days after testing positive, compared to 2.2 percent of those infected with the original strain.

Only 2% of the patients were fully vaccinated, 74% were unvaccinated, and the remaining participants were only partially vaccinated after receiving one dose of a vaccine that needed two doses to be fully protected against the virus.

One of the study’s authors, Anne Presanis, stated that having the vaccine would have a major impact on lowering the chance of Delta variant symptoms.

According to The Hill, Presanis claimed, “Our study indicates that in the absence of immunization, any delta epidemics will put a larger strain on healthcare than an alpha epidemic.”

“Getting completely vaccinated is critical for lowering a person’s chance of symptomatic delta infection.”

In comparison to earlier variations, people who were unvaccinated or partially vaccinated were twice as likely to be hospitalized and roughly 1.5 times more likely to require emergency medical treatment if infected with the Delta form, after accounting for underlying conditions and other risk factors.